Articles

SpacetimeDB Databases are the endgame for data-oriented design. Another one true way.

An intuitive documentation strategy Discusses strategies for creating intuitive documentation, structured organization, and the use of automation to enhance clarity

A deep dive into CPU requests and limits in Kubernetes Datadog offers a comprehensive exploration of CPU requests and limits in Kubernetes, highlighting their critical role in container scheduling and application performance.

All my favorite tracing tools: eBPF, QEMU, Perfetto, new ones I built and more - Tristan Hume Extensive exploration of various tracing methods, including eBPF, QEMU, Perfetto.

Projects

GitHub - openbao/openbao at development OSS HashiCorp Vault in early development

trippy Very cool networking diagnostic tool.