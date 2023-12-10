Arc Notes Weekly #64: Penultimate
This week, we explore Kubernetes CPU dynamics, innovative program tracing techniques, effective strategies for intuitive documentation, and the architecture of serverless multi-tenant data systems.
This week, we explore Kubernetes CPU dynamics, innovative program tracing techniques, effective strategies for intuitive documentation, and the architecture of serverless multi-tenant data systems.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
Articles
SpacetimeDB
Databases are the endgame for data-oriented design. Another one true way.
An intuitive documentation strategy
Discusses strategies for creating intuitive documentation, structured organization, and the use of automation to enhance clarity
Helping You Flex Your Product Muscles.
Don’t Be Left Out of the Engineering Revolution! Discover what top engineers are learning from PostHog’s Product for Engineers newsletter. Whether it’s curated advice or the very lessons that shaped PostHog, this is the go-to source for anyone looking to make an impact. Subscribe for free and be part of the future, today!
Product for Engineers | Andy Vandervell | Substack
A deep dive into CPU requests and limits in Kubernetes
Datadog offers a comprehensive exploration of CPU requests and limits in Kubernetes, highlighting their critical role in container scheduling and application performance.
abracadabra: How does Shazam work? - Cameron MacLeod
All my favorite tracing tools: eBPF, QEMU, Perfetto, new ones I built and more - Tristan Hume
Extensive exploration of various tracing methods, including eBPF, QEMU, Perfetto.
Projects
GitHub - openbao/openbao at development
OSS HashiCorp Vault in early development
trippy
Very cool networking diagnostic tool.
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Examples of Great URL Design