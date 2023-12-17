Arc Notes Weekly #66: Era
This week, we explore speeding up tests from the folks over at Discord, speech-to-text processing performance and zero down time upgrades with PostgreSQL.
This week, we explore speeding up tests from the folks over at Discord, speech-to-text processing performance and zero down time upgrades with PostgreSQL.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
Articles
pytest daemon: 10X Local Test Iteration Speed
Introduces a method that significantly accelerates unit testing in Python by maintaining a pre-loaded process
Every engineer should understand git reflog
Whisper: Nvidia RTX 4090 vs M1Pro with MLX (updated with M2/M3)
Helping You Flex Your Product Muscles.
Don’t Be Left Out of the Engineering Revolution! Discover what top engineers are learning from PostHog’s Product for Engineers newsletter. Whether it’s curated advice or the very lessons that shaped PostHog, this is the go-to source for anyone looking to make an impact. Subscribe for free and be part of the future, today!
Product for Engineers | Andy Vandervell | Substack
Database Fundamentals
Concise summary of fundamental database concepts and problems that a database engineer
Zero downtime Postgres upgrades | Knock
Projects
GitHub - elfvingralf/macOSpilot-ai-assistant: Voice + Vision powered AI assistant that answers questions about any application, in context and in audio.
pretty neat.
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Bash One-Liners for LLMs
Advent of Distributed Systems