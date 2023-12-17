This week, we explore speeding up tests from the folks over at Discord, speech-to-text processing performance and zero down time upgrades with PostgreSQL.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

pytest daemon: 10X Local Test Iteration Speed Introduces a method that significantly accelerates unit testing in Python by maintaining a pre-loaded process

Helping You Flex Your Product Muscles.

Don’t Be Left Out of the Engineering Revolution! Discover what top engineers are learning from PostHog’s Product for Engineers newsletter. Whether it’s curated advice or the very lessons that shaped PostHog, this is the go-to source for anyone looking to make an impact. Subscribe for free and be part of the future, today!

Database Fundamentals Concise summary of fundamental database concepts and problems that a database engineer

Projects