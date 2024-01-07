This week, we explore effects of time on distributed systems, what we learned about AI in 2023 and infrastructure for Threads.

Articles

Observability Is About Confidence If you know how to log, you know how to trace

It’s About Time! - Marc’s Blog Brooker discusses the complexities and significance of time synchronization in distributed systems

SSH over HTTPS Details a method for tunnelling SSH traffic through HTTPS to bypass network restrictions.

How Meta built the infrastructure for Threads Meta's process of rapidly developing the infrastructure for their new app, Threads.

Projects

Maestro - Introduction unix-like kernel and operating system written from scratch in Rust.

