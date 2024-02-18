This week, we cover automated unit test improvement research from Meta, Refactoring code in high risk environments, and tenancy in software systems.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web.

Articles

(Almost) Every infrastructure decision I endorse or regret after 4 years running infrastructure at a startup The author shares their experiences and opinions on various infrastructure and DevOps-related topics, including network meshes, Nginx, homebrew, origin stories, post-mortem processes, control towers, SealedSecrets, Flux, and Notion.

Automated Unit Test Improvement using Large Language Models at Meta Learn about recent advancements in software engineering, including the use of large language models to improve automated unit testing at Meta, and explore related papers, demos, and replication opportunities

The single-tenancy to multi-tenancy spectrum Luc explores the tradeoffs between single-tenancy and multi-tenancy architectures in cloud-based systems, highlighting the benefits and challenges of each approach

The High-Risk Refactoring Provides guidance on how to approach refactoring in a way that minimizes risks and ensures the system works as intended, with a focus on comprehensive testing and evaluating the cost and risk of changes.

API-First Approach to Kafka Topic Creation - DoorDash Engineering Blog DoorDash's Engineering team streamlined Kafka Topic creation by replacing Terraform/Atlantis with an in-house API, Infra Service, reducing real-time pipeline onboarding time by 95% and saving developer hours.

Projects

GitHub - zed-industries/zed: Code at the speed of thought – Zed is a high-performance, multiplayer code editor from the creators of Atom and Tree-sitter. Zed is a high-performance, multiplayer code editor

Introducing Pkl, a programming language for configuration :: Pkl Docs Pkl is an open-source programming language for producing configuration data, with a focus on simplicity and flexibility. The site provides an introduction to Pkl, its features, and examples of how it can be used.