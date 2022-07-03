A bit of a slower week this time around! A few systems design rundowns and a new DSL for SQL. ICYMI, we sent out a post last week on the Thing You Should Know series on databases! Check it out here.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

News

SQLite or PostgreSQL? It’s Complicated! Moving an application from SQLite to PostgreSQL. With some interesting benchmarks and take aways.

Modern Cloud for Multiplayer Games Informative article on modern cloud multiplayer games architecture!

Notion – The all-in-one workspace for your notes, tasks, wikis, and databases. I really wish more people would host articles on their own domains. This is an article describing how to build a chess engine from scratch.

Twitter Sparrow tackles data storage challenges of scale An article on how Twitter uses Sparrow to make sense of trillions of events with a latency in the range of a few hours

Projects

GitHub - prql/prql: PRQL is a modern language for transforming data — a simple, powerful, pipelined SQL replacement PRQL is a modern language for transforming data — a simple, powerful, pipelined SQL replacement. Cool concept, but you are going to have to pry SQL from my hands.

