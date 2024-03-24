This week, we will learn various types of realtime communications between servers and clients, making PostgreSQL 20% faster, and scaling Figma's datastore.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Articles

WebSockets vs Server-Sent-Events vs Long-Polling vs WebRTC vs WebTransport | RxDB - JavaScript Database WebSockets, Server-Sent Events (SSE), and Long-Polling are popular technologies for real-time communication between web clients and servers, each with their strengths and limitations.

Look ma, I wrote a new JIT compiler for PostgreSQL – Pinaraf’s website PostgreSQL just got a lot faster with my new JIT compiler, which improves query execution times by 20%!

How Figma’s Databases Team Lived to Tell the Scale | Figma Blog Figma, a popular design tool, scaled its database from 50M to 2B rows in just over a year by using a combination of vertical partitioning and horizontal sharding.

eBPF Documentary The eBPF documentary highlights the journey of eBPF from its early days to becoming a crucial tool for performance analysis and observability.

DuckDB as the New jq Discover the power of DuckDB's JSON support for interrogating large datasets and generating aggregated results.

Projects

GitHub - xai-org/grok-1: Grok open release Grok-1 open-weights model has been released.

GitHub - microsoft/garnet: Garnet is a remote cache-store from Microsoft Research that offers strong performance (throughput and latency), scalability, storage, recovery, cluster sharding, key migration, and replication features. Garnet can work with existing Redis clients. Microsoft Research's Garnet is a new remote cache-store that offers better throughput and scalability than comparable open-source cache-stores, with low client latencies and support for multi-key transactions.

