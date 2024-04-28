This week, We'll chronicle the crumbling corporate romance with open source, gawk at the dizzying heights of billion-scale benchmarks, and pour one out for the passkeys that promised to liberate us from password purgatory.



Articles

Scaling to Count Billions - Canva Engineering Blog They started tracking creator content usage in MySQL, but as data exploded, processing that took O(how many days do you have?) database round trips. After dabbling with DynamoDB, they finally saw the light and moved to an OLAP database. Billions of events now aggregate in minutes instead of "please don't break, please don't break".

The only two log levels you need are INFO and ERROR | nicole@web Apparently we've been doing logging all wrong, folks. This post argues that the only log levels you need are INFO ("don't wake me") and ERROR ("WAKE UP NOW"). Those other ones like WARN and DEBUG? Useless cruft. Just make everything INFO, and if it's actually important, make it an ERROR. Oh and while you're at it, stop adding temporary debug logs. If you need 'em once, you'll need 'em again. You're welcome.

Building DoorDash’s Product Knowledge Graph with Large Language Models - DoorDash Engineering Blog DoorDash is harnessing LLMs to automate product attribute extraction, making their knowledge graph smarter and more scalable. From identifying new brands to labeling organics to generalized extraction, LLMs are doing the heavy lifting. Next up: multimodal LLMs digesting product images and democratizing LLM power to the people. All hail our new knowledge overlords!

Firstyear’s blog-a-log Passkeys, the would-be password killer, are circling the drain due to corporate shenanigans and crap user experiences that make entering your login deets look downright delightful by comparison. Stick with a password manager for now - at least it won't nuke your credentials because it felt like it.

Projects

hacker labs · pico.sh Pico.sh is here to scratch that developer itch for publishing things with as little fuss as possible. Their secret sauce? Letting you deploy sites, share code, and more all through the SSH tools already in your CLI toolbelt.

FireCrawl FireCrawl is here to make your LLM dreams come true, one markdown file at a time. This nifty tool crawls websites and magically transforms them into squeaky clean, LLM-optimized data. Dynamic content? No sitemap? No problem! FireCrawl fearlessly ventures into the depths of the web, wielding proxies and caches to bring back the goods at lightning speed.

