Articles



Ever wonder why CPUs have multiple levels of cache? It's like how an office worker has a desk for active files, a cabinet for recent files, and an archive for old ones - each optimized for a different purpose to keep the CPU humming along as fast as possible!

Peek under the hood of Vercel's serverless deployment infrastructure to discover a marvel of engineering enabling seamless scalability and blistering performance. From intelligent anycast routing to dynamic image optimization, see how every request flows through a meticulously designed system abstracting away complexity - empowering developers to ship their best work with unrivaled speed and reliability.

Imagine having a Postgres query that gets slower and slower each time it runs, until it's taking over 20 seconds! Sounds like a nightmare, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to one engineer at Mattermost. But through some clever sleuthing with EXPLAIN ANALYZE, a bit of luck, and a Postgres feature called "row constructor comparisons", they managed to turn that 24 second monstrosity into a speedy 34 millisecond marvel. That's a 1000x speedup!

GPT-4o's memory puts all other LLMs to shame in the new "needle-in-a-needlestack" benchmark, which buries a single query in thousands of limericks. While GPT-4 and Claude get hopelessly lost in the haystack, GPT-4o's laser-focused attention achieves near perfection - a major breakthrough that has the AI world buzzing about what OpenAI did to supercharge their latest model's memory.

Think you need microservices? Think again! This dev's wild tales of companies drowning in complexity will make you question everything you thought you knew about architecting software at scale. A must-read before you jump on the microservices bandwagon!

Soft deletes - the "best practice" of marking database records as deleted instead of actually deleting them - are an insidious anti-pattern that will haunt your codebase. This deep dive tears down the misleading complexity they create, from crippling constraints to querying quagmires, and shines a light on saner alternatives like lifecycle modeling, temporal tables, and outsourcing history to your data warehouse.

Projects

Imagine Python-like code that automatically runs 50x faster on your GPU, no threads or locks required. That's the magic of Bend, a new language that makes massively parallel programming feel like just writing normal code. If you thought GPU programming had to be low-level, think again!

Cool. What’s old is new again…maybe.