Articles

Discover how Stripe built a developer environment that scaled to thousands of engineers while maintaining productivity. This insider's account reveals the key decisions and tradeoffs behind one of the world's largest monorepos, offering valuable insights for engineering leaders and productivity enthusiasts alike. Learn how you can apply these lessons to craft a developer experience that empowers your team to build its best work.

See how Canva keeps its rapidly expanding infrastructure secure with an automated vulnerability management system. This in-depth look reveals the key components and workflows they've implemented to proactively identify, prioritize, and remediate endpoint security risks at scale. An invaluable read for engineering and security teams looking to build a robust, scalable approach to vulnerability management.

With real-world examples, practical insights, and a step-by-step approach, this runbook is your secret weapon to incrementally enhance your RAG systems.

Go inside Meta's proactive approach to protecting internet security in a post-quantum world. This in-depth article reveals how they're deploying hybrid post-quantum cryptography in TLS, combining classical and quantum-resistant algorithms to future-proof data privacy.

Is Amazon S3 showing its age? This hard-hitting exposé pulls no punches as it shines a spotlight on the cracks in the venerable object storage giant's armor. From the glaring absence of compare-and-swap operations to the half-baked S3 Express One Zone, we'll take you on a journey through the missing features and design compromises that have developers questioning their loyalty.

Discover how X (formerly Twitter) re-engineered their search architecture to power real-time results at massive scale. This in-depth look reveals the challenges of running Elasticsearch for social media search, and the innovative solutions - from proxy layers to custom ingestion services - that X built to ensure reliability. Packed with valuable insights on optimizing Elasticsearch for high-demand production environments

Projects

Witness the rise of Cover-Agent, the AI superhero swooping in to save your codebase from the clutches of inadequate test coverage! This open-source marvel leverages the power of Generative AI to automatically craft cunning unit tests, ensuring no bug goes undetected.