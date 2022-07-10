Fun times to be on the internet (or not) this week. Jam-packed post this week. Load testing your systems, a few discussions around hardware failures, and a couple of posts touching on Kubernetes.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Mahdi (@myusuf3)

News

Incredible call out from HN user guessing as to why the recent HN outage happened. We were excited to read the complete RCA. Never buy your disks from identical batches and apparently run them for more than 4.5 years.

Rogers network resuming after major outage hits millions of Canadians Cloudflare did a great write up from their perspective you can read about it here https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflares-view-of-the-rogers-communications-outage-in-canada/

12 Ways to Prepare your Monolith Before Transitioning to Microservices Steps on how you can prepare to move to a monolith points are slightly out of order for me, but definitely worth the read.

Remote Development at Slack - Slack Engineering Interesting movement to remote development. Seems to have been successful at Slack. With VSCode Server release this seems to be a new trend.

SQL Index Recommendations

Command Line Shell For SQLite SQLite shared an experimental index recommender. If you are interested more on this topic there is another topic discussing its complexity linked below.

Projects

GitHub - pocketbase/pocketbase: Open Source realtime backend in 1 file PocketBase could be used as a standalone app or as a Go framework/toolkit that enables you to build your own custom app specific business logic and still have a single portable executable at the end

Memzoom Memzoom lets you view/monitor the raw memory of processes/files in your UTF-8 terminal.

Cubernetes Being a homelabber myself. I loved this post!