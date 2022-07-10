Arc Notes Weekly #8: Rogers
This week's post covers the Rogers internet outage, load testing, K8s, and much more!
Fun times to be on the internet (or not) this week. Jam-packed post this week. Load testing your systems, a few discussions around hardware failures, and a couple of posts touching on Kubernetes.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
News
Introducing Shadower: A Minimalistic Load Testing Tool
Rogers network resuming after major outage hits millions of Canadians
Cloudflare did a great write up from their perspective you can read about it here https://blog.cloudflare.com/cloudflares-view-of-the-rogers-communications-outage-in-canada/
Kubernetes is a red flag signalling premature optimisation.
12 Ways to Prepare your Monolith Before Transitioning to Microservices
Steps on how you can prepare to move to a monolith points are slightly out of order for me, but definitely worth the read.
Remote Development at Slack - Slack Engineering
Interesting movement to remote development. Seems to have been successful at Slack. With VSCode Server release this seems to be a new trend.
SQL Index Recommendations
Command Line Shell For SQLite
SQLite shared an experimental index recommender. If you are interested more on this topic there is another topic discussing its complexity linked below.
Why is it hard to automatically suggest what index to create? – select * from depesz;
Projects
GitHub - pocketbase/pocketbase: Open Source realtime backend in 1 file
PocketBase could be used as a standalone app or as a Go framework/toolkit that enables you to build your own custom app specific business logic and still have a single portable executable at the end
Memzoom
Memzoom lets you view/monitor the raw memory of processes/files in your UTF-8 terminal.
Cubernetes
Being a homelabber myself. I loved this post!
Bun is a fast all-in-one JavaScript runtime
Bun is a new JavaScript runtime with a native bundler, transpiler, task runner and npm client built-in.