This week, dive into how a company restructured their web firewall, switching from Redis to SQLite for faster performance and easier scaling. Discover the art of “skin-shedding” code, where deleting large swaths of old code leads to healthier, more maintainable systems. Plus, learn to cope with the relentless pace of technology by embracing continuous learning and focusing on practical trends rather than chasing every shiny new tool.

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3) or LinkedIn

Articles

In “Rearchitecting: Redis to SQLite,” Wafris explains their decision to migrate from Redis to SQLite for their web application firewall. They detail performance challenges with Redis, especially network latency, and benchmarked SQLite as a faster, simpler alternative for their specific use case. The article highlights the improved deployment experience and scalability benefits of SQLite, while acknowledging the trade-offs, particularly with write operations.

In “Terminal Colours,” Julia Evans explores how terminal color schemes work, including how different terminals and environments handle color codes. She breaks down the 16-color palette and how to use ANSI escape codes to add color to terminal outputs, making it easier to create visually engaging command-line experiences. Evans also touches on customizing colors and dealing with discrepancies between different terminals.

Git Absorb is an automatic tool that streamlines fixing up Git commits. It helps developers absorb changes directly into previous commits without manually searching for commit SHAs or doing interactive rebases. It automates git commit --fixup by analyzing the working directory and efficiently applying the necessary changes. This tool is useful for improving the version control workflow, particularly when responding to code review feedback or cleaning up commit history.

In “Skin-Shedding Code”, Thorsten reflects on the practice of “shredding” code, which means deleting and completely rewriting existing code to build better solutions. Unlike simple refactoring, shredding involves large-scale deletions and recreations. He discusses how this approach is part of the culture at Zed and contributes to a healthier codebase, drawing parallels to controlled wildfires that eliminate unnecessary components while preserving and improving the core.

In “How to Cope with Technology FOMO,” Avdi Grimm offers strategies for managing the fear of missing out on the rapid changes in tech. He emphasizes focusing on learning how to learn, identifying key technologies, and staying grounded in what’s practical rather than chasing every new trend. Grimm also encourages humility, pointing out that most real-world work involves maintaining older systems, and predicting future trends is rarely accurate.

Projects

Screenpipe is a 24/7 AI-powered screen and mic recording tool designed to help developers build apps with full context from local data. It is an open-source alternative to Rewind.ai, supporting multi-monitor capture and audio input/output. Users can run Screenpipe through CLI or desktop apps, with options to customize via a plugin system. Screenpipe emphasizes privacy, giving users full control over their data, and offers Rust and WASM libraries for integration.

Crawl4AI is an open-source web crawler and scraper designed to work seamlessly with large language models (LLMs). It offers features like extracting metadata, media, and structured data, supports asynchronous web crawling, and works with JavaScript-based dynamic content. With built-in LLM-friendly output formats like JSON and markdown, it’s ideal for AI-related applications. It also supports proxy configurations, session management, and advanced chunking strategies, ensuring privacy and high performance.