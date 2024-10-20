This week, explore how an AI-powered copilot is reshaping on-call engineering workflows, reducing response times and saving countless hours. Dive into a hands-on framework for coordinating multi-agent systems, and discover a cost-effective technique for scraping structured data from videos.

Enjoy this week’s round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3) or LinkedIn

👋🏾 You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Effective logging is more than just capturing errors—it’s about building a solid foundation for troubleshooting and system visibility. This checklist dives into structured logging, traceability, and alerting strategies to prevent small issues from becoming major problems. By following these best practices, you’ll save time and reduce complexity in your workflows. Miss out, and you could be missing critical insights that make debugging easier and faster.

Uber’s Genie, an AI-powered on-call copilot, helps engineers resolve issues faster by answering common queries and streamlining communication in real time. With thousands of questions handled since its launch, it’s saving engineers countless hours. Want to know how AI is transforming on-call management and boosting efficiency?

Fernando Hurtado Cardenas argues that many so-called abstractions in software engineering merely add layers of indirection without truly simplifying systems. He explains that good abstractions hide complexity and reduce cognitive load, while poor abstractions create unnecessary barriers, impacting performance and debugging.

This article compares various browser storage solutions, including LocalStorage, IndexedDB, Cookies, OPFS, and WASM-SQLite, for handling client-side data. It breaks down each method’s strengths, limitations, and performance in storing, reading, and writing data, with special attention to JSON document handling and multi-tab support. It also explores how these technologies impact web app performance and responsiveness,

Projects

Swarm is an experimental educational framework from OpenAI designed for exploring lightweight multi-agent orchestration. It allows developers to coordinate multiple agents efficiently through handoffs and routines, making it a powerful tool for learning about agent-based systems.

ArchiveBox has announced a new plugin ecosystem, making it easier to self-host and manage personalized web archives. The update includes integrations for capturing video, audio, scientific papers, and social media content, plus tools for auto-logins and CAPTCHA-solving.

This post demonstrates how to extract structured data from a video screen recording using Google’s Gemini AI, turning a 35-second clip into a JSON array for less than 1/10th of a cent. The process is incredibly efficient, offering a low-cost, scalable way to scrape data from any visual content without relying on traditional scraping methods.

Thanks for diving into this week’s roundup! Whether you’re working with AI copilots, orchestrating agents, or optimizing your browser storage—may your logs be tidy, your video scrapes smooth, and your storage always fast!