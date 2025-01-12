This week, uncover how Meta’s Threads team scaled performance for 300M+ users, optimize your Git workflow with advanced commands, and explore groundbreaking innovations to make SQLite 100x faster for serverless and edge computing.

Articles

Discover how Meta's Threads team maintained the app's performance during its incredible growth, from being the fastest-growing app in history to now boasting over 300 million monthly international users. The article dives into how they measure performance at scale, strategies for improving publish reliability and navigation latency, and the adoption of Swift Concurrency for more stable code.

Delving deeper into Git, this article guides us through less-explored features and commands that could significantly enhance your Git experience. Learn about `git maintenance`, `worktree`, color-coding your Git Bash, and more; this read is a treasure trove for those looking to master Git beyond the basics!

"Breaking the RAM Myth: Optimizing Data Sharding" - This article dives into the common misconception of modern computer memory acting like perfect random-access memory and introduces a more efficient way of sharding data. The author presents a series of coding examples and optimizations to debunk the myth and help increase your data processing speed.

"Avoiding the soft delete anti-pattern" This article dives into the pitfalls of soft deletion in databases, arguing that it can lead to complexity and confusion. Offering four alternatives - hard deletion, lifecycle consideration, temporal tables, and data warehousing - the author challenges the conventional wisdom, urging us to rethink our approach to data permanence.

Can SQLite get any faster? Yes, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Helsinki and Cambridge, who used asynchronous I/O and storage disaggregation to speed up SQLite, reducing tail latency by up to 100 times! Dive into the details of this groundbreaking study and its implications for serverless and edge computing.

How to Actually Migrate Complex Systems in Infrastructure" offers a detailed guide on how to smoothly transition from one system to another in IT infrastructure. From avoiding common pitfalls to following the Strangler Fig Pattern, this post is packed with practical advice to ensure your migrations are less risky and less daunting.

A team managed to crack a 512-bit DKIM key for less than $8! They extracted the private key from a public RSA key, which allowed them to sign emails as if they were the original sender. Despite being deprecated since 2018, they found over 1,700 public DKIM keys shorter than 1,024 bits on the top 1M websites. Find out how they did this and learn why emails signed with this compromised key passed the DKIM verification checks of some major email providers.

Projects

Manage your emails like a pro with Himalaya, a Command Line Interface (CLI) that's taking the tech world by storm! Check out the article to find out how this innovative tool is making email management more efficient and user-friendly.

steel-browser offers an open-source browser API that streamlines the creation of AI-driven web agents and automation tools, featuring comprehensive browser control, session management, and anti-detection measures.