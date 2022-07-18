A bit of a lighter week; summer must be in full swing. This week we cover DynamoDB and tools to help write SLOs. Keep an eye out later this week for an in-depth post on Redis for subscribers.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Mahdi (@myusuf3)



News

Owl: Distributing content at Meta scale Meta covers how they move objects between hosts.

The DynamoDB paper - Marc’s Blog Incredible post about the history of DynamoDB the link to the paper is worth a read too.

Projects

GitHub - OpenSLO/OpenSLO: Open specification for defining and expressing service level objectives (SLO) Need a way to manage SLOs and write specifications.

GitHub - kevwan/tproxy: A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections. Tool to analyze TCP connections to debug distributed systems.

