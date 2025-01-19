This week, explore resilience lessons from Canva’s recent outage, discover the simplicity of the uv package manager that’s transforming Python scripting, and uncover the essentials of building your own data center. Plus, dive into a game-changing approach to test-driven development with large language models for more reliable and efficient coding.

Articles

Discover how Meta's Threads team maintained the app's performance during its incredible growth, from being the fastest-growing app in history to now boasting over 300 million monthly international users. The article dives into how they measure performance at scale, strategies for improving publish reliability and navigation latency, and the adoption of Swift Concurrency for more stable code.

Discover how integrating Test-Driven Development (TDD) with a Large Language Model (LLM) can revolutionize your coding process. This post explores the potential of combining these tools to create a framework that not only improves reliability but also fundamentally changes the economics of TDD.

Surf the wave of complexity with this in-depth analysis of the Canva outage, a story of system saturation and resilience. Discover how the incident was not triggered by a bug in the code but by system behavior that was not prepared to handle the load, leading to an enlightening exploration of system robustness, resilience, and the importance of human operators in managing crises.

Can SQLite get any faster? Yes, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Helsinki and Cambridge, who used asynchronous I/O and storage disaggregation to speed up SQLite, reducing tail latency by up to 100 times! Dive into the details of this groundbreaking study and its implications for serverless and edge computing.

Discover the unique feature that sets the uv package manager apart from the rest in Python scripting. Say goodbye to the cumbersome process of pulling in a dependency, uv simplifies it all down to one command, leaving no trace behind. Now that's what we call a game-changer!

"Building a data center is probably closer to building a house than to deploying a Terraform stack." This article takes you on Railway's journey of building its own physical infrastructure, from finding the right space, dealing with power and cooling costs, to the complexities of cabling and network configuration. A must-read if you're considering going "infra-less"!

Projects

Karpor, a promising Kubernetes Visualization Tool for Developer and Platform Engineering teams. Offering advanced search, insight, and AI features, Karpor enhances visibility into your Kubernetes clusters across any clouds.

Discover the simplicity and extensibility of Stagehand, an AI web browsing framework that's taking the tech world by storm. This piece offers an in-depth exploration of its features, and how it adds determinism to unpredictable agents, making your web automation workflows durable, self-healing and repeatable.