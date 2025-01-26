This week, uncover the secrets behind a blazing-fast phrase search with AVX-512, dive into Dropbox’s infrastructure revolution with its messaging system model, and explore why GitHub Actions might not be the best fit for your team’s CI/CD needs. Plus, don’t miss a game-changing tool for lightning-fast builds with Wild!

Sponsor Spotlight: Ace Your DevOps Interview: Getting ready for a DevOps interview? iximiuz Labs is your go-to resource for practical learning. Dive into topics like Linux, networking, containers, and Kubernetes, all while tackling hands-on challenges designed to solidify your skills. With its comprehensive approach, iximiuz labs ensures you’re well-prepared for any DevOps interview.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3) or LinkedIn

👋🏾 You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Discover how Meta's Threads team maintained the app's performance during its incredible growth, from being the fastest-growing app in history to now boasting over 300 million monthly international users. The article dives into how they measure performance at scale, strategies for improving publish reliability and navigation latency, and the adoption of Swift Concurrency for more stable code.

Developers are feeling overwhelmed by the constant influx of new JavaScript frameworks, each promising to be faster and better, but adding complexity and steep learning curves. The real frustration stems from concerns about employability, as developers fear today's optional tech will become tomorrow's job requirement.

Dive into the world of audio processing with this comprehensive guide on using ffmpeg's libav libraries in C/C++. Learn how to decode audio streams, handle various audio formats, and efficiently process audio data using FIFO queues. Perfect for those looking to master the intricacies of audio stream decoding!

Level Up Your DevOps Game with iximiuz Labs

Preparing for a DevOps interview? iximiuz Labs is the ultimate resource to help you succeed. Dive into in-depth courses on Linux, networking, containers, and Kubernetes, paired with hands-on challenges designed to sharpen your skills.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your expertise, iximiuz Labs gives you the tools and confidence to stand out in any DevOps interview. Ready to take the next step? Start practicing today at iximiuz Labs.

DeepSeek-R1 and its predecessor, DeepSeek-R1-Zero, are setting new benchmarks in AI reasoning by leveraging large-scale reinforcement learning without the need for supervised fine-tuning. These models not only outperform existing solutions like OpenAI-o1 in various tasks but also offer open-source access to the research community, promising a leap forward in developing smaller, more efficient models.

Dive into the intricate world of Call of Duty's anti-cheat system, TAC, and discover how it protects the game from cheaters. From obfuscation tools like Arxan to debug register checks, this article reveals the complex layers of security that keep the game fair. Uncover the secrets behind API hook detection and the clever tactics used to thwart cheaters!

Discover the challenges of using GitHub Actions for a monorepo setup, including the tricky 'required checks' issue that can block pull requests, and the cumbersome management of complex workflows. With GitHub's lack of responsiveness to these issues, it might be time to explore other CI/CD options!

Discover how Dropbox's new messaging system model transformed its infrastructure, enabling seamless orchestration of over 30 million tasks per minute and supporting 400+ product use cases. This evolution not only tackled scalability and reliability issues but also paved the way for future AI innovations!

Projects

Wild is a new linker for Linux that promises lightning-fast build times for developers, especially during iterative development. While it doesn't yet support incremental linking, it's already outperforming many established linkers in speed tests. Perfect for developers on x86-64 Linux looking to speed up their build process!

Llama Stack offers a unified API layer and plugin architecture to simplify AI app development, providing prepackaged distributions and multiple developer interfaces for seamless deployment across environments. Dive into the robust ecosystem that empowers developers to focus on building transformative AI applications!