This week, dive into how Let’s Encrypt scaled to handle a billion certificates, uncover Uber’s MySQL strategies for powering billions of rides, and explore why dependency management needs a major shift.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3) or LinkedIn

👋🏾 You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web.

Articles

Discover how to securely manage secrets in Docker Compose for production deployments, avoiding common pitfalls like hardcoding secrets in environment variables. This guide walks you through best practices and more secure configurations to protect your sensitive data!

Discover how Let's Encrypt revamped its rate limiting system using Redis and the Generic Cell Rate Algorithm to handle over a billion active certificates, ensuring faster, smoother, and more scalable operations. Learn about the challenges they faced and the innovative solutions that improved database health and reduced latency.

Discover how Instant managed to upgrade their Aurora Postgres instance to a new major version without any downtime! Learn from their journey, including the challenges they faced, the strategies they employed, and the innovative algorithm they used to ensure a seamless transition.

Discover how Uber leverages MySQL to handle billions of rides and transactions efficiently. This article dives into the technical strategies and innovations that keep Uber's data operations running smoothly!

Evan Hahn shares his journey of trying to reduce npm package sizes by 5% using Zopfli compression, only to find that the trade-offs, like slower publishing times and integration challenges, outweighed the benefits. Despite the setback, he learned valuable lessons about proposal processes and the complexities of seemingly simple optimizations.

Armin Ronacher argues for a shift in how developers handle dependencies, advocating for writing code yourself to avoid the endless cycle of updates and security issues. He highlights the absurdity of dependency churn, using examples like the terminal-size crate, and calls for celebrating minimal dependencies and stable code.

Projects

Discover how Kubernetes History Inspector (KHI) transforms your Kubernetes logs into an interactive timeline, making troubleshooting complex issues a breeze without any extra setup! Dive into its powerful features like effortless log collection and comprehensive visualization.

Transform your everyday gadgets into a powerful AI cluster with Exo! Forget expensive GPUs—run complex models like LLaMA and Mistral on your iPhone, Android, or even a Raspberry Pi. This experimental software unlocks AI computing on the devices you already own. Join a community of innovators, push the limits, and help shape the future of distributed AI!