This week, explore how AI is transforming software development, uncover hidden pitfalls in REST API design, and dive into the secrets of log search engine speed. Plus, learn how in-app ads secretly track your location and why software quality is in alarming decline.

Articles

Discover how a staff engineer uses AI to boost productivity, from smart autocompletes to learning new domains, and why he believes many are "holding it wrong." He would wouldn't he.

Discover how over 2000 apps are secretly collecting your geolocation data without consent, and how one researcher attempted to track himself using this leaked data. Learn about the surprising role of Unity Ads and Facebook in this data collection process, and the shocking ease with which your personal information can be bought and sold!

Parsing and chunking PDFs for AI applications has long been costly and unreliable—until now. With near-perfect OCR accuracy and unmatched affordability, Gemini Flash 2.0 is redefining large-scale document ingestion, making LLM-powered pipelines cheaper and more scalable than ever.

Dive into the world of REST API design with this insightful guide that highlights common pitfalls and best practices. From avoiding pedantic REST definitions to using plural nouns for collections, this article is packed with practical advice and humorous critiques of widely-used APIs. Don't miss out on these essential tips to refine your API design skills!

Dive into the fascinating world of image storage with Moncef Abboud as he explores the complexities beyond simple RGB values, revealing how images are truly stored and the role of compression in making high-quality streaming possible. Discover the intricacies of formats like GIF and the magic behind those animated memes we all love!

Discover how Claude, an AI tool, helped transform a sluggish Emacs package into a lightning-fast Rust program, reducing execution time from 90 seconds to just 15 milliseconds! This experience reshaped my views on AI's role in software engineering, showcasing its potential to handle complex coding tasks with minimal human input.

Dive into the intriguing case of a performance bottleneck caused by the interplay of Postgres indexing and Bcrypt hashing. Discover how a seemingly straightforward database query turned into a 15-second ordeal, and learn the surprising role of Bcrypt's random salt in this tech detective story!

Projects

Sniffnet is a cross-platform, intuitive tool that lets you comfortably monitor your internet traffic. With support for multiple languages and a user-friendly interface, it's a must-have for anyone looking to keep an eye on their network activity!

Dive into the world of Hotline, a nostalgic online community platform from 1997, now reimagined for modern Apple systems with Swift and SwiftUI. Discover how this open-source project aims to bring back the charm of the original Hotline experience on your Mac, iOS, and iPadOS devices!