Articles

Dive into the world of email protocols with this guide on IMAP, and learn how to connect to your mailserver using simple commands. Discover the intricacies of email communication and how you can manage your inbox like a pro!

Unlock the secrets of caching with this quick guide that breaks down five essential strategies, from Cache-Aside to Write-Behind, ensuring you never stumble in a system design interview again! Discover which approach suits your application's needs and boost your performance today.

Discover how Slack's DevXP team slashed build times by 50% by optimizing their E2E testing pipeline, saving time and resources with smarter build strategies and cached frontend assets!

Discover the crucial lessons learned from developing and maintaining large distributed systems, including the importance of designing for failure, managing cache clusters, and ensuring idempotency to prevent duplicate processing. These insights can help you navigate the complexities of scaling your architecture beyond a single container.

Ever found yourself tangled in a web of messy, hard-to-maintain code? Discover how to identify and refactor common coding pitfalls into clean, elegant, and self-explanatory code using Kotlin's powerful features. Say goodbye to the 'Pyramid of Doom' and 'Mystery Parameters' and hello to a more readable and maintainable codebase!

Dive into the process of building an evaluation to test AI models on SNAP (food stamp) program prompts. Discover how these evaluations can improve AI's performance in crucial areas like safety net benefits, and why sharing these insights can help others tackle similar challenges in healthcare, disability benefits, and more!

Discover how judgment lists can transform search relevance evaluation from a subjective task into a systematic practice, providing a safety net for search teams to innovate without fear of breaking the system. Learn how these lists help rank search results effectively and explore the different methods of creating them.

Projects

Sniffnet is a cross-platform, intuitive tool that lets you comfortably monitor your internet traffic. With support for multiple languages and a user-friendly interface, it's a must-have for anyone looking to keep an eye on their network activity!