Articles

Dive into a hands-on review of OpenAI's Codex, exploring its potential to revolutionize workflows with its chat-first interface and GitHub integration. While it excels at handling multiple tasks in parallel, the review highlights areas for improvement, such as error handling and network connectivity in execution sandboxes. Discover whether Codex can unlock productivity gains for you!

Learn how DoorDash's AutoEval system, powered by large language models, transforms search result evaluations by providing scalable, accurate, and near-real-time assessments, outperforming traditional human annotations and enhancing efficiency across their platform!

Explore the MCP Directory, a comprehensive resource for finding awesome MCP servers, complete with a live preview and easy setup instructions. Whether you're a developer or just curious, this directory is your go-to guide for MCP server exploration!

While clever code is often frowned upon, this article argues that it can be a valuable tool for skill development and problem-solving. Discover how writing clever code can push your boundaries and prepare you for those moments when a simple solution just won't cut it!

Discover how to provide feedback that truly helps document authors, reducing the overhead of sharing widely and fostering better cross-team communication. Learn why focusing on the author's needs, rather than your own goals, is key to creating an environment where sharing is encouraged and beneficial for all.

Max Bernstein shares a collection of transformative writings that reshaped his understanding of programming languages and compilers. From a simple semi-space collector to a Python interpreter written in Python, these articles and posts offer fresh insights and practical approaches that could change how you think about coding too!

How judgment lists can transform search relevance evaluation from a subjective task into a systematic practice, providing a safety net for search teams to innovate without fear of breaking the system. Learn how these lists help rank search results effectively and explore the different methods of creating them.

Projects

Discover how Fina can revolutionize your financial tracking with its customizable, AI-powered features that make managing personal and business finances a breeze. Say goodbye to spreadsheets and hello to peace of mind!

HelixDB is a cutting-edge, open-source graph-vector database built in Rust, engineered for high-performance AI and RAG applications. With speeds up to 1000x faster than Neo4j, HelixDB is redefining how data is stored and retrieved. Explore its powerful features and discover how it can transform your data infrastructure.