Articles

Discover how to create documentation that not only helps human readers but also enhances AI performance! This guide dives into best practices for writing clear, structured content that improves AI's ability to generate accurate answers, highlighting the importance of chunking, semantic clarity, and self-contained sections.

Dive into Armin Ronacher's exploration of agentic coding, where he shares his unique workflow using Claude Code, the importance of simplicity, and why Go is his top choice for backend projects. Discover how he optimizes tool usage and the role of AI in his development process, all while keeping an eye on the rapidly evolving landscape of coding with agents.

Discover how Google's TPUs, with their unique design philosophy, achieve remarkable scalability and energy efficiency, setting them apart from traditional GPUs. Dive into the co-design of hardware and software, including the XLA compiler, and explore the intricate details of TPU internals and their impressive throughput capabilities!

Ever wondered how your database tables are stored on disk? Dive into the world of pages, heap files, and indexes to uncover the magic behind database storage and optimization. Discover how databases use primary keys and hidden row IDs to efficiently manage data, and learn why understanding these concepts can make or break your database performance!

AI coding assistants can be both impressive and frustrating, excelling at certain tasks while faltering at others. This article explores how understanding the strengths and weaknesses of AI can help you tailor tasks to fit its capabilities, ultimately boosting productivity and satisfaction with AI-assisted coding.

Henrik Warne reflects on nine more years of tackling tricky bugs, sharing insights into coding, testing, and debugging challenges. From empty cases to good logging practices, discover how these lessons can help you avoid common pitfalls in software development!

Discover how Anthropic's experience with LLM agents reveals that simplicity and composable patterns often outperform complex frameworks. Learn practical tips for developers to build effective AI agents without unnecessary complexity.

Kubernetes has revolutionized how we manage infrastructure, but it's not without its flaws. This article explores potential improvements for a hypothetical Kubernetes 2.0, including ditching YAML for HCL, allowing etcd swap-outs, and introducing a native package manager. Dive into the future of Kubernetes and see what changes could make it even more powerful!

Projects

Discover Canine, a user-friendly deployment platform that combines the power of Kubernetes with the simplicity of Heroku, offering seamless GitHub integration, real-time monitoring, and more for small teams. Check it out to see how it can streamline your deployment workflows!

Tired of slow and privacy-invading grammar checkers? Meet Harper, the open-source, Rust-powered tool that checks your grammar offline in milliseconds, all while keeping your data private. Say goodbye to expensive and overbearing alternatives!