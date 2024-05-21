Hey there!

We have some big news to share - Architecture Notes is now part of the Substack community!

For those of you who are new here, welcome! Architecture Notes is a publication that dives deep into the world of software architecture and system design. Our mission is to help engineers level up their knowledge by learning about the systems they use every day, directly from the engineers who built them.

A bit about me - I'm Mahdi Yusuf, the founder of Architecture Notes. As a software engineer myself, I've always been fascinated by the inner workings of the tools and technologies we rely on to build applications. I started this publication as a way to share my own learnings and insights, and to create a space for other engineers to do the same.

So why the move to Substack? Put simply, we want to be where the action is. Substack has quickly become the go-to platform for high-quality, focused publications like ours. By joining this ecosystem, we'll be able to tap into Substack's powerful features for community building, discussion, and discovery.

We believe this move will help us bring our technical deep dives to even more engineers around the world who are eager to uplevel their system design skills. And of course, our existing readers can expect the same in-depth, no-fluff content they've come to appreciate - just in a shiny new setting.

Whether you're a seasoned architect or just starting your journey in software engineering, we've got something for you. Some of our most popular posts cover topics like:

Database sharding explained

Redis Deep Dives A deep dive into relational databases Demystifying the 12 Factor Apps Common pitfalls in distributed systems

Popular posts on Architecture Notes

So have a look around, and if you like what you see, hit that subscribe button to get our latest posts delivered straight to your inbox. As a Substack publication, we'll be publishing on a regular weekly cadence , so you'll always have something new to dig into.

One last thing - we'd be over the moon if you could recommend Architecture Notes to your fellow engineers and tech enthusiasts. If you're already a Substack user, sharing our publication in your network would help us make a splash as the new kids on the block. Here's an easy link to spread the word.

Alright, that's enough from me. Thanks for being here, and I look forward to nerding out with you over many more posts to come!

Cheers,

Mahdi