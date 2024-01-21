This week, we will learn about how much uptime we can afford, what scalability really means, and how to save money on S3 transfer costs

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

👋🏾 You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web.

Articles

How much uptime can I afford? what is the actual uptime you can afford to go after for your services.

How we migrated our PostgreSQL database with 11 seconds downtime always like reading about these experiences and challenges they needed to overcome

Ceph: A Journey to 1 TiB/s - Ceph if you like Ceph and speed check this out.

Slashing Data Transfer Costs in AWS by 99% great article on how to save costs with s3 transfers.

Projects

The Bun Shell | Bun Blog The Bun Shell is an experimental tool in Bun for cross-platform shell scripting in JavaScript and TypeScript.

Release History Of SQLite jsonb support has been added in.

GitHub - wagoodman/dive: A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image