Capture the Flag

We are excited to announce the first CTF by Architecture Notes that is live now. This is a encryption challenge that is open to participants of all skill levels and I dare you to solve. This first challenge will test your knowledge around encryption and networking.

Not only is this a great opportunity to test your skills and learn new things, but it's also a chance to have some fun and meet other people in the Architecture Notes community. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the world of CTFs, we encourage you to join us and see what you're capable of.

You can use the hashtag #arcnotesctf to share ideas and communicate, if you solve it don't spoil the fun for others.

Have fun and happy new year!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)