Capture the Flag
Join the Architecture Notes CTF and test your system design skills against participants from around the world. Solve challenges in distributed systems, web security, and more. Open to all skill levels.
We are excited to announce the first CTF by Architecture Notes that is live now. This is a encryption challenge that is open to participants of all skill levels and I dare you to solve. This first challenge will test your knowledge around encryption and networking.
Architecture Notes - Capture the Flag.
Not only is this a great opportunity to test your skills and learn new things, but it's also a chance to have some fun and meet other people in the Architecture Notes community. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the world of CTFs, we encourage you to join us and see what you're capable of.
You can use the hashtag #arcnotesctf to share ideas and communicate, if you solve it don't spoil the fun for others.
Have fun and happy new year!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)