Fallacies of Distributed Systems
Fallacies of distributed systems are a set of assertions made by L Peter Deutsch and others at Sun Microsystems describing false assumptions that programmers new to distributed applications invariably make.
The mass adoption of microservices has forced more engineers to understand the implications of that decision within their systems.
I often see these 8 fallacies generally ignored or downplayed when discussing system design.
