AI coding tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, and OpenAI’s Codex are transforming software development. They can generate, refactor, and even test code autonomously, significantly boosting productivity. For instance, Claude Code operates as a command-line interface, allowing developers to interact with their codebase through natural language prompts. Cursor, integrated into the IDE, offers real-time code suggestions and modifications.

At first, there were plenty of posts pushing back against AI-assisted coding. Then came the wave of acceptance — as deadlines loomed, co-workers got onboard, and the undeniable power of these tools became clear. Used well, they’re more than just hype — they’re a serious advantage.

However, this surge in automation raises concerns about developers losing their Fingerspitzengefühl—the deep, intuitive understanding of code structures and system behaviors. As AI handles more routine tasks, developers might find themselves distanced from the underlying logic and architecture of their applications.



The term “vibe coding,” popularized by AI expert Andrej Karpathy, describes a programming approach where developers rely on AI to generate code based on high-level prompts, often without fully understanding the resulting output. While this method accelerates development, it can lead to a superficial grasp of the codebase, making debugging and maintenance more challenging.



A Reddit user reflected on this, stating:

“It feels like if I’m using Cursor too much, my skills are dulling out and my output is far less consistent. AI does produce code that is generally decent, but it cannot really be trusted given the few hard to spot mines sprinkled in.”

This sentiment underscores the risk of over-reliance on AI tools, where developers might become passive participants, merely overseeing AI-generated code without engaging deeply with it.

Prompt First, Ask Questions Later

We’re entering a golden age where engineers no longer need to write code — just “strategically utilize” the AI tools that write it for them. The suits love this. “Less execution, more imagination,” they say, while silently calculating how many fewer engineers they might need if everyone just vibed a little harder with their copilots.

Meanwhile, devs are out here nodding along, generating functions they don’t understand, in codebases they’ve never seen, whispering prompts like they’re casting spells. The result? Nobody knows how the system works, but hey — at least we’re being imaginative.



Balancing Automation with Intuition

To maintain Fingerspitzengefühl in the age of AI-assisted coding, developers might consider:

Active Engagement : Instead of accepting AI-generated code at face value, take time to review and understand it. This practice reinforces comprehension and uncovers potential issues early.

Selective Automation : Use AI tools for repetitive or boilerplate code, but handle complex or critical components manually to retain a deep understanding.

Continuous Learning : Stay updated with the latest in software architecture and system design to complement AI capabilities with human insight.

Still Write Code: Just because LLMs can plan and coordinate doesn’t mean they should write everything. Let them handle the boring bits — get your hands a little dirty.

Because at the end of the day, when the logs are on fire and the system’s melting down, it won’t be your copilot getting paged at 3am — it’ll be you. Might be worth knowing what the code actually does.