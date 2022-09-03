Types of Memory
There is often a level of focus on the bigger picture when it comes to system design, but we often don't think about the underlying components in these systems. So let's chat about different levels of memory.
Over the years memory has increased in capacity and in speed as you can see with the chart below it's been following a trajectory called Moore's law.
Moore's Law
Moore's law observes that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit (IC) doubles every two years. Moore's law is an observation and projection of a historical trend. Rather than a law of physics, it is an empirical relationship linked to gains from experience in production.
