Arc Notes Weekly #55: Try
This week, we will discuss if two-phase locking is the best we can do? Monitoring systems with eBPF and the architecture behind the mondayDB datastore.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
BPFAgent: eBPF for Monitoring at DoorDash - DoorDash Engineering Blog
The Absolute Minimum Every Software Developer Must Know About Unicode in 2023 (Still No Excuses!)
Generative AI exists because of the transformer
Nice work FT.com
Nice to meet you, mondayDB architecture
Lessons from debugging a tricky direct memory leak
I always love a good debugging story.
Projects
GitHub - NAlexPear/pg_branch: Experimental Postgres extension for quickly branching databases through file system snapshots
Postgres extension for quickly branching databases through file system snapshots
GitHub - pkgxdev/pkgx: “run anything” from the creator of `brew`
pkgx is a single, standalone binary that can run anything.
Where does my computer get the time from? – Tony Finch