This week, we will discuss if two-phase locking is the best we can do? Monitoring systems with eBPF and the architecture behind the MondayDB datastore.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

🥳 Experience the Future with PostHog: This Week's Sponsor! Uncover insights from in PostHog's newsletter for product engineers. Dive into curated advice and impactful lessons that drive innovation.

Articles

50 years later, is two-phase locking the best we can do?

Helping You Flex Your Product Muscles.

Don’t Be Left Out of the Engineering Revolution! Discover what top engineers are learning from PostHog’s Product for Engineers newsletter. Whether it’s curated advice or the very lessons that shaped PostHog, this is the go-to source for anyone looking to make an impact. Subscribe for free and be part of the future, today!

Generative AI exists because of the transformer Nice work FT.com

Lessons from debugging a tricky direct memory leak I always love a good debugging story.

Projects

GitHub - NAlexPear/pg_branch: Experimental Postgres extension for quickly branching databases through file system snapshots Postgres extension for quickly branching databases through file system snapshots

GitHub - pkgxdev/pkgx: “run anything” from the creator of `brew` pkgx is a single, standalone binary that can run anything.