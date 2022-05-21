We launched a couple of weeks ago, and the reception has been great. We approaching just under 5K developers across the industry.

I can't tell you how excited I am to grow the community have in depth discussions about software design and challenges we are facing today. We should have our first in-depth post coming out next week so stay tuned for that. I am really excited to get it out to you soon.



Enjoy this week's notable articles.



Mahdi.

Scaling containers on AWS in 2022 Article for scaling containers on AWS. Long read, but really interesting takeaways if your interested in moving to containers.

Introducing Husky, Datadog’s Third Generation Event Store Interesting article on how Datadog handles processing event data and the problems they ran into scaling the system.

😵‍💫 Why billing systems are a nightmare for engineers We have all been there. Discusses challenges building billing systems.

on terminal control Everything you wanted to know about terminals.

1,000,000 Concurrent Connections Fun article discussing number of concurrent connections to a single machine.