This week we discuss scaling Postgres to 1M requests per second, notification systems, and career limiting moves.

We recently posted about Virtualization and a thing or two you might not know about containers. Check it out here.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

📣 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We have a community just under 22K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Mahmoud Mazouz source code is not enough.

Projects