This week we discuss scaling Postgres to 1M requests per second, notification systems, and career limiting moves.
We recently posted about Virtualization and a thing or two you might not know about containers. Check it out here.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
Articles
Scaling PostgresML to 1 Million Requests per Second
Building a BitTorrent client from the ground up in Go | Jesse Li
Folklore.org: -2000 Lines Of Code
Mahmoud Mazouz
source code is not enough.
AWS IAM Roles, a tale of unnecessary complexity
Projects
ntfy.sh | Push notifications to your phone or desktop via PUT/POST
Very cool project!
GitHub - projectdiscovery/katana: A next-generation crawling and spidering framework.
