Arc Notes Weekly #56: Tokyo
This week, we will discuss executing cron scripts at scale, primer on GPU computing, and costs of not refactoring code.
This week, we will discuss executing cron scripts at scale, primer on GPU computing, and costs of not refactoring code.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
🥳 This Week's Sponsor: Svix! Navigate the Complex Landscape of Webhooks with Svix's Expert Guidance. Delve into their in-depth report to discover best practices often missed, and become an advocate for standardization in API implementations.
Articles
Executing Cron Scripts Reliably At Scale - Slack Engineering
Cron scripts power key Slack functions but faced challenges in reliability. This is how they fixed it.
Write more “useless” software | nicole@web
What Every Developer Should Know About GPU Computing
Pretty good primer!
The State of Webhooks Report 2023
83% of API providers have adopted webhooks, yet most overlook crucial best practices. With fragmented implementations and insufficient documentation, there's a pressing need for standardization. Dive into Svix's comprehensive report for a deeper understanding and drive the change!
The State of Webhooks 2023
On the Importance of Naming in Programming | Wasp
Naming is hard
How DoorDash Standardized and Improved Microservices Caching - DoorDash Engineering Blog
Refactoring has a price. Not refactoring has a cost. Either way, you pay.
Very true.
Projects
GitHub - oceanbase/oceanbase: OceanBase is an enterprise distributed relational database with high availability, high performance, horizontal scalability, and compatibility with SQL standards.
If this delivers on all its promises it would be quite impressive.
GitHub - spacedriveapp/spacedrive: Spacedrive is an open source cross-platform file explorer, powered by a virtual distributed filesystem written in Rust.
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Research repository arXiv receives $10M for upgrades | Cornell Chronicle