This week, we will discuss executing cron scripts at scale, primer on GPU computing, and costs of not refactoring code.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

Articles

Executing Cron Scripts Reliably At Scale - Slack Engineering Cron scripts power key Slack functions but faced challenges in reliability. This is how they fixed it.

What Every Developer Should Know About GPU Computing Pretty good primer!

On the Importance of Naming in Programming | Wasp Naming is hard

Projects

GitHub - oceanbase/oceanbase: OceanBase is an enterprise distributed relational database with high availability, high performance, horizontal scalability, and compatibility with SQL standards. If this delivers on all its promises it would be quite impressive.