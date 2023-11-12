Arc Notes Weekly #59: Pin
This week we discuss git (how does it work?), switching build system easily, and reducing cognitive load in your code.
This week we discuss git (how does it work?), switching build system easily, and reducing cognitive load in your code.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
😍 This Week's Sponsor! PostHog is an all-in-one platform for product tools like product analytics, feature flags, A/B testing, and surveys. Use a single tool to learn what features your users want, test them in production, analyze their performance and get feedback on them.
Articles
Automating data removal
Meta's SCARF system automates the removal of unused data types, scanning production systems to identify and safely delete unutilized tables or assets
Understanding Git: The history and internals
Mastering Product Development with PostHog
From testing in production to A/B testing to analyzing user retention to running NPS surveys, PostHog supports it all. It is a single place to help you test, launch, and analyze new features to help you build a better product.
Sign up for free to get access to all the features with generous usage limits.
PostHog - The open source Product OS
Write Clean Code to Reduce Cognitive Load
How cognitive load increases with code complexity, making it harder for others to understand your intentions.
On actionable and actually useful logs | Lanre Adelowo
Leveraging Flink to Detect User Sessions and Engage DoorDash Consumers with Real-Time Notifications - DoorDash Engineering Blog
Switching Build Systems, Seamlessly - Spotify Engineering
This discusses their transition from Xcode to Bazel for iOS app development, aimed at increasing productivity and reducing build times.
Projects
Gleam
Gleam is a friendly language for building type-safe systems that scale!
GitHub - antirez/smallchat: A minimal programming example for a chat server
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Monaspace