This week we discuss git (how does it work?), switching build system easily, and reducing cognitive load in your code.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

😍 This Week's Sponsor! PostHog is an all-in-one platform for product tools like product analytics, feature flags, A/B testing, and surveys. Use a single tool to learn what features your users want, test them in production, analyze their performance and get feedback on them.

Articles

Automating data removal Meta's SCARF system automates the removal of unused data types, scanning production systems to identify and safely delete unutilized tables or assets

Mastering Product Development with PostHog

From testing in production to A/B testing to analyzing user retention to running NPS surveys, PostHog supports it all. It is a single place to help you test, launch, and analyze new features to help you build a better product.



Sign up for free to get access to all the features with generous usage limits.

Write Clean Code to Reduce Cognitive Load How cognitive load increases with code complexity, making it harder for others to understand your intentions.

Switching Build Systems, Seamlessly - Spotify Engineering This discusses their transition from Xcode to Bazel for iOS app development, aimed at increasing productivity and reducing build times.

Projects

Gleam Gleam is a friendly language for building type-safe systems that scale!