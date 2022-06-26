Trying a little something new with the structure of the newsletter this week, just reply to this email if you have some feedback! We have an deep dive coming out tomorrow about databases indexes and transaction stay tuned for that! If you like it would love it if you were to share it with your community!

News

How We Halved Go Monorepo CI Build Time How Uber dealt with a slowing CI pipeline and various strategies they took to improve build times.

Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2022 Rust rising for programming languages; PostgreSQL a go to for databases

Code vs. No-Code Good article on when to code and when to not.

Projects

GitHub - fermyon/spin: Spin is an open source framework for building and running fast, secure, and composable cloud microservices with WebAssembly Spin is a framework for building, deploying, and running fast, secure, and composable cloud microservices with WebAssembly.

Pyscript.net Really incredible work enabling python in the browser with WASM

The Favourites

