Arc Notes Weekly #6: One line fix
This weeks post covers transparent memory offloading, epic one line fixes, WASM, and much more.
Mahdi(@myusuf3)
News
Transparent memory offloading: more memory at a fraction of the cost and power
How We Halved Go Monorepo CI Build Time
How Uber dealt with a slowing CI pipeline and various strategies they took to improve build times.
Debugging Ad Delivery At Pinterest
Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2022
Rust rising for programming languages; PostgreSQL a go to for databases
Code vs. No-Code
Good article on when to code and when to not.
Projects
GitHub - fermyon/spin: Spin is an open source framework for building and running fast, secure, and composable cloud microservices with WebAssembly
Spin is a framework for building, deploying, and running fast, secure, and composable cloud microservices with WebAssembly.
Citus 11 for Postgres goes fully open source, with query from any node
Pyscript.net
Really incredible work enabling python in the browser with WASM
The Favourites
a brief history of one line fixes
This article gives me life, a rundown of one line fixes across a bunch of applications. look at the MySQL one.