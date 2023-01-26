Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Arc Notes Weekly
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Technical Debt
How does technical debt accrue? Most people would say bad engineering. What is bad engineering? Inflexibility? Is one system engineered correctly to do…
Jan 26, 2023
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Technical Debt
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Locking and Contention
The lock mechanism is an integral part of any modern system. In software applications, locks are used to ensure that multiple users do not…
Jan 10, 2023
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Locking and Contention
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
December 2022
Capture the Flag
Join the Architecture Notes CTF and test your system design skills against participants from around the world. Solve challenges in distributed systems…
Dec 30, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Capture the Flag
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Circuit Breakers
Circuit breakers are a vital component of any distributed system, helping to improve reliability and resilience by preventing failures from cascading…
Dec 20, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Circuit Breakers
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Database Sharding Explained
More features, active users, and data are collected daily. Your database is slowing your application. Many people don't understand database sharding…
Dec 12, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Database Sharding Explained
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
November 2022
Virtualization Explained
The development of cloud-native applications has become significantly influenced by container technology. Building secure and reliable systems requires…
Nov 13, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Virtualization Explained
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Load Balancers
As we scale systems, it's essential to realize the impact of all the components in our systems and how they interact. For example, load balancers…
Nov 2, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Load Balancers
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2022
12 Factor App Revisited
The Twelve-Factor App methodology is a methodology for building software-as-a-service applications by Adam Wiggins. We cover how they have since…
Oct 6, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
12 Factor App Revisited
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Quorums
As you venture into more complicated architecture setups, there are a few things engineers sometimes don't understand when setting up consensus-based…
Oct 1, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Quorums
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
September 2022
Types of Memory
There is often a level of focus on the bigger picture when it comes to system design, but we often don't think about the underlying components in these…
Sep 3, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Types of Memory
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Latency
Understanding latency is essential in all parts of our systems, including registers, main memory, disk, and network.
Sep 1, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Latency
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2022
Types of Encryption
Lets talk about encryption foundational topic in system design. Encryption involves converting human-readable plaintext into incomprehensible text…
Aug 30, 2022
•
Mahdi Yusuf
Share this post
Types of Encryption
architecturenotes.co
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Mahdi Yusuf
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts